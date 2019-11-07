Keisuke Honda joins Dutch club Vitesse

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda has joined Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch first division on a contract running until the end of the season, the club said Wednesday.

Honda, who parted ways with Australian side Melbourne Victory at the end of last season, had been training with Vitesse since the end of October.

He said in a statement that he hopes fans in the Netherlands remember him from the time he played with VVV-Venlo, which he joined in 2008 from the J. League’s Nagoya Grampus.

According to Vitesse, Honda is awaiting clearance on a work permit, and is expected to join the side after the international break.

The 33-year-old, who played at three World Cups, has said he aims for selection as an over-age player for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He has also led the Cambodian national team as general manager since last year.

Honda announced his retirement from the national team following the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for the senior national team.

He also had stints with Mexican side Pachuca and AC Milan in Italy.