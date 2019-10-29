More Sports

Badminton standout Nozomi Okuhara reaches No. 1 in women's singles world rankings

Kyodo

Nozomi Okuhara has become the second Japanese to be ranked No. 1 in women’s singles, according to the Badminton World Federation’s latest list released on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Okuhara — an Olympic bronze medalist and 2017 world champion — follows in the footsteps of current No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi, who topped the rankings in April 2018.

“I’m surprised,” said Okuhara, who was returning to Japan after finishing runner-up at the Denmark Open.

“I’m happy since it was one of my goals, but I’m not overjoyed at reaching No. 1 without winning a title (this year),” she told reporters at Narita Airport.

Other Japanese currently ranked No. 1 in the sport are men’s singles player Kento Momota and women’s doubles pair Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Canucks' Brandon Sutter scores a first-period goal past the Panthers' Sam Montembeault on Monday at Rogers Arena.
Canucks score five goals in first period in rout of Panthers
J.T. Miller had two goals and the Vancouver Canucks scored five times in the first period on their way to a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Vancouver got on the boa...
Pittsburgh's James Conner tries to avoid a tackle by Miami's Raekwon McMillan in the fourth quarter on Monday night.
Dolphins blow lead, fall to 0-7
The Miami Dolphins continue to make progress following a horrific start to the season, but they remain winless after a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Miami has l...
Mohamed Ali Rashwan (center), silver medalist in the men's open class category at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, attends a ceremony to receive Japan's spring 2019 Order of the Rising Sun decoration in Cairo on Monday.
Japan honors former Egyptian judoka Mohamed Ali Rashwan with Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays
Former Egyptian judoka Mohamed Ali Rashwan, lauded for his role in a famous gold-medal bout against Yasuhiro Yamashita at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, received a prestigious Japanese award in ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nozomi Okuhara speaks to reporters at Narita Airport on Tuesday. | KYODO

, ,