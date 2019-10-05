The Jets' Mathieu Perreault is congratulated after scoring a third-period goal against the Devils on Friday in Newark, New Jersey. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Jets overcome 4-0 deficit to defeat Devils

AP

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – The Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak over the New Jersey Devils to seven games in a way coach Paul Maurice can’t recall in 25 years of coaching.

The Jets overcame a late 4-0 second-period deficit, got shootout goals from Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler and spoiled the debut of No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes by rallying to beat the Devils 5-4 on Friday night.

“Not four,” Maurice said when asked the last time a team he coached overcame a four-goal deficit. “I have had some threes. I don’t remember a four. I am sure over the last 25 years it has happened. I just can’t remember.”

This one will be hard to forget, for both teams.

“It was great,” said Wheeler, who scored the game winner on a backhander past Mackenzie Blackwood in the fourth round. “We stayed with it and stayed together as a group, just kept fighting and one after another we just kept getting bounces go our way.”

Dmitry Kulikov, Jack Roslovic, Mathieu Perreault and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets. Laurent Brossoit was outstanding in making 35 saves. He made three stops in the shootout, including one on a shot by Hughes.

“It was crazy, I can’t say I have experienced a game quite like that,” Brossoit said after Winnipeg avoided an 0-2 start. Blake Coleman had two goals for New Jersey, including a spectacular one-handed shot while falling down. Nikita Gusev also tallied in his first NHL game and Sami Vatanen added a goal for the Devils, while defenseman P.K. Subban had two assists.

Blackwood was in the game because starter Cory Schneider was hurt early in the Jets’ three-goal third period. Coach John Hynes had no update on his condition after the game.

Trailing 4-0 in the final minute of the second period, Winnipeg started its comeback with 11 seconds left when Kulikov beat Schneider on a shot from the point.

In Other Games

Capitals 2, Islanders 1

Flyers 4, Blackhawks 3

Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 1

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 1

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Dalilah Muhammad celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter hurdles world title in record-setting time on Friday in Doha.
Dalilah Muhammad breaks 400-meter hurdles world record at world championships
Dalilah Muhammad of the United States stormed to a world record-breaking victory in the women's 400-meter hurdles final, while Qatar celebrated a gold medal for high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim a...
In this Dec. 28, 1958, file photo, Baltimore Colts fullback Alan Ameche advances through a big opening provided by teammates to score the winning touchdown in overtime against the New York Giants during the NFL championship game at Yankee Stadium in New York. The 1958 championship matchup was voted the best game as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season.
Colts' 1958 championship victory over Giants voted best game in NFL history
"The Greatest Game Ever Played" is, well, exactly that. The Baltimore Colts' 23-17 victory over the New York Giants for the 1958 NFL championship, the first overtime game in league histo...
Toshikazu Yamanishi crosses the finish line to win the men's 20-km race walk at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday.
Toshikazu Yamanishi triumphs in men's 20-km race walk at world championships
Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan took gold in the men's 20-km race walk at the IAAF World Athletics Championships on Saturday, making him a favorite on home roads at next year's Tokyo Olympics. In t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Jets' Mathieu Perreault is congratulated after scoring a third-period goal against the Devils on Friday in Newark, New Jersey. | AP

,