Jets overcome 4-0 deficit to defeat Devils

The Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak over the New Jersey Devils to seven games in a way coach Paul Maurice can’t recall in 25 years of coaching.

The Jets overcame a late 4-0 second-period deficit, got shootout goals from Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler and spoiled the debut of No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes by rallying to beat the Devils 5-4 on Friday night.

“Not four,” Maurice said when asked the last time a team he coached overcame a four-goal deficit. “I have had some threes. I don’t remember a four. I am sure over the last 25 years it has happened. I just can’t remember.”

This one will be hard to forget, for both teams.

“It was great,” said Wheeler, who scored the game winner on a backhander past Mackenzie Blackwood in the fourth round. “We stayed with it and stayed together as a group, just kept fighting and one after another we just kept getting bounces go our way.”

Dmitry Kulikov, Jack Roslovic, Mathieu Perreault and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets. Laurent Brossoit was outstanding in making 35 saves. He made three stops in the shootout, including one on a shot by Hughes.

“It was crazy, I can’t say I have experienced a game quite like that,” Brossoit said after Winnipeg avoided an 0-2 start. Blake Coleman had two goals for New Jersey, including a spectacular one-handed shot while falling down. Nikita Gusev also tallied in his first NHL game and Sami Vatanen added a goal for the Devils, while defenseman P.K. Subban had two assists.

Blackwood was in the game because starter Cory Schneider was hurt early in the Jets’ three-goal third period. Coach John Hynes had no update on his condition after the game.

Trailing 4-0 in the final minute of the second period, Winnipeg started its comeback with 11 seconds left when Kulikov beat Schneider on a shot from the point.

