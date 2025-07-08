Japanese people rely more on social media and websites for news than newspapers, despite considering newspapers more trustworthy, a government white paper showed Tuesday.

People whose prime news sources are online platforms stood at 73%, far surpassing the 13% who chose newspapers, according to the communications ministry.

In 2014, the figures were 36.8% for the internet and 48.5% for newspapers.

On the other hand, newspapers earned more trust than online media.

The white paper said that the internet is becoming an important means of gathering information, while "there are growing risks of false and fake information being circulated and propagated." It emphasized the need for systems and technologies to combat misinformation.

By age group, over 70% from age 10 to those in their 50s viewed the internet as a "necessary information source."

In contrast, less than 50% in the same age group see newspapers and television programs as indispensable sources of information, with support falling below 30% among those in their 30s or younger.