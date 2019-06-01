The Brumbies' Irae Simone tries to advance the ball in a Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves on Saturday in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

Sunwolves suffer lopsided loss to Brumbies in final home match of season

AFP-JIJI

Connal McInerney scored a hat trick off the bench Saturday as the Brumbies overpowered Sunwolves 42-19 to boost their Super Rugby Finals chances.

The bonus-point victory, punctuated by a perfect 6-for-6 from the boot of captain Christian Lealiifano lifted the Canberra club above the Rebels at the top of Super Rugby’s Australian Conference with two games left in the regular season.

The Brumbies were jolted at the start when Hosea Saumaki burst clear to put the Sunwolves (2-12) ahead in the first minute of their final home game of the season.

But the visitors quickly hit back through Peter Samu and Irae Simone, before Thomas Banks ran in a highlight try after a deft kick from Lealiifano.

Semisi Masirewa ran in a superb solo try before the break to reduce the deficit to 21-12 for the home side.

But replacement McInerney made an instant impact for the Brumbies (8-6), twice crashing over after a pair of carbon-copy driving mauls at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground in Tokyo.

McInerney completed his treble with eight minutes left.

“Once again it just wasn’t quite good enough,” said the Sunwolves’ Hayden Parker.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco (left), Dan Pryor (right) and the rest of the Sunwolves return to action on Saturday at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.
Sunwolves seeking to give loyal fans something to remember in final home game of season
The Sunwolves head into their final home game of the 2019 Super Rugby season on Saturday hoping to salvage a disappointing year. The Japanese franchise has yet to win at home — be ...
Toyota Verblitz coach Jake White (top left) and players are seen in a file photo.
Veteran coaches worry about future of Japanese rugby
Two leading coaches believe the Japan Rugby Football Union does not understand just how much of an impact this year's Rugby World Cup will have and say the policies currently in place will see r...
Kurtley Beale, wearing the official Wallabies 2019 Rugby World Cup indigenous jersey, poses for a photo on Thursday.
Wallabies to wear indigenous-themed jersey at Rugby World Cup
The Wallabies will wear an indigenous-themed jersey for at least one Rugby World Cup match, it was revealed Thursday. Australia has donned a shirt paying tribute to Aborigines' role in r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Brumbies' Irae Simone tries to advance the ball in a Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves on Saturday in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI

, ,