Kurtley Beale, wearing the official Wallabies 2019 Rugby World Cup indigenous jersey, poses for a photo on Thursday. | RUGBY AU MEDIA / VIA REUTERS

Rugby

Wallabies to wear indigenous-themed jersey at Rugby World Cup

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - The Wallabies will wear an indigenous-themed jersey for at least one Rugby World Cup match, it was revealed Thursday.

Australia has donned a shirt paying tribute to Aborigines’ role in rugby twice before — at home against the All Blacks in 2017 and away to England last year.

The Wallabies will do so again by wearing their green, indigenous-themed alternate strip in the World Cup group game against Uruguay, and are also pressing to use it if they make the semifinals.

“I’m extremely proud and honored to hopefully have the opportunity to wear this in the World Cup,” said Wallabies star Kurtley Beale, who is of Aboriginal heritage, in unveiling the shirt.

“It’s obviously a special moment, a pinnacle moment for Australian rugby to be able to recognize and acknowledge first nations peoples in such a beautiful jersey.”

More than a dozen players of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent have represented Australia, including Mark Ella, Lloyd Walker, Wendell Sailor and Saia Faingaa.

Australia open its campaign against Fiji on September 21 in Sapporo. Wales, Georgia and Uruguay are also in the same group.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Sunwolves head coach Tony Brown is seen in a file photo.
Sunwolves coach Tony Brown to return to Otago Highlanders
Sunwolves coach Tony Brown announced Thursday he will return home to the Otago Highlanders as an assistant for the 2020 season following the demise of Japan's Super Rugby side. The New Ze...
Retired Wales star Sam Warburton believes Rugby World Cup host Japan can build on their 2015 performance and reach the quarterfinals for the first time in Brave Blossoms history.
British stars expect Japan to be strong
With the 100-day-to-go milestone fast approaching, two well-known British rugby stars have said they think Japan will be one of the teams to watch out for at this year's Rugby World Cup. Welshma...
Jaguares' Guido Petti (left) is tackled by Waratahs player Tom Robertson (center) during a Super Rugby match on Saturday at Sydney's BankWest Stadium.
Former Wallabies star calls for Super Rugby to boot Jaguares
Wallabies great Phil Kearns has called for the Jaguares to be kicked out of Super Rugby, claiming they have an unfair advantage as their line-up is so similar to Argentina's national team. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kurtley Beale, wearing the official Wallabies 2019 Rugby World Cup indigenous jersey, poses for a photo on Thursday. | RUGBY AU MEDIA / VIA REUTERS

, , ,