Trophy presented by Trump to go on display at sumo museum

The American-made trophy presented by U.S. President Donald Trump at a sumo tournament will join the sport’s historical materials at a museum in Tokyo, the sport’s governing body said Monday.

The President’s Cup, which was presented by Trump to the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, will be displayed at the Sumo Museum at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Tuesday, the Japan Sumo Association said.

Trump was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the final day of the meet on Sunday, watching five bouts from a specially prepared seat near the ring at Ryogoku Kokugikan. The U.S. leader presented the 1.37-meter silverware to 25-year-old wrestler Asanoyama on the raised ring.

The eagle-topped trophy, weighing around 30 kg, will also be gifted to the winner of the 15-day annual May tournament starting next year, according to the association.

Trump made headlines all over Japan as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a sumo tournament. The JSA, well known for upholding the traditions of the country’s ancient sport, instituted an unprecedented level of security, while opting to break with custom for the occasion.

The museum opened in 1954 to collect and preserve historical objects related to the sport and moved to Ryogoku Kokugikan in 1985, according to the JSA.