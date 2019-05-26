Athletics rough up Kikuchi, hold off Mariners

Yusei Kikuchi surrendered 10 hits and four earned runs against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, suffering his second loss of the season as his Seattle Mariners fell 6-5 on the road.

The Mariners pushed across tying runs both times Kikuchi (3-2) gave up a run, in the first and third innings, but the lefty was pulled after yielding one-out RBIs to Marcus Semien and Chad Pinder in the fourth that put the Athletics ahead 5-2 at Oakland Coliseum.

“None of my balls went the way I planned,” Kikuchi said. “I’ve been missing something since my time in the bullpen. I came into the game without being able to make the right adjustments.”

Kikuchi gave up a combined five runs in two previous outings against the A’s this season, both of which the Mariners won without Kikuchi factoring in the decision.

Cubs 8, Reds 6

In Chicago, Yu Darvish allowed six runs in seven mixed innings and received a no-decision in the Cubs’ win over Cincinnati.

The right-hander scattered 12 hits and yielded three homers, including a tying run to Derek Dietrich in the eighth, but fanned five and managed the damage before a late rally kept the Cubs alive.

“I wanted to pitch a long time knowing the manager wants me to throw as many innings as possible, even if I’m not pitching well,” Darvish said.

“The fans understand that too, and even though it wasn’t good to give up six runs into the eighth inning, I was happy to hear their applause.”

Darvish is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Padres 19, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam, and San Diego hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp to its fifth straight win.

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs and Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered. The previous team record was six, set in Cincinnati on July 17, 1998.

Hedges hit his first career slam and drove in five runs.

Phillies 7, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Jake Arrieta pitched eight effective innings and Andrew McCutchen homered, leading Philadelphia to its third consecutive win.

César Hernández, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto also connected for the NL East leaders. Hoskins finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Yankees 7, Royals 3 (1st)

Yankees 6, Royals 5 (2nd)

In Kansas City, Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin each drove in two runs during New York’s five-run second inning, and the Yankees beat the Royals to complete a doubleheader sweep and run their win streak to seven in a row.

Maybin also had an RBI single in the third as New York won both games after severe thunderstorms postponed Friday night’s contest.

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead home in the seventh inning to power the Yankees to victory in the opener. J.A. Happ (4-3) struck out 10 in six innings.

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

In Houston, Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Astros the win.

After Boston tied it in the top of the inning, Aledmys Diaz led off the bottom half with a double to left off Matt Barnes (2-1). Following walks to Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley, Correa hit a blooper down the right-field line over a five-man infield.

Roberto Osuna (3-0) got the win despite allowing two runs and three hits in the ninth.

Red Sox left-hander David Price lasted three batters and 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first due to flu-like symptoms.

In Other Games

Rays 6, Indians 2

Angels 3, Rangers 2

Twins 8, White Sox 1

Mets 5, Tigers 4 (13)

Diamondbacks 10, Giants 4

Nationals 5, Marlins 0

Dodgers 7, Pirates 2

Braves 6, Cardinals 3

Orioles 9, Rockies 6