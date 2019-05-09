San Jose's Joonas Donskoi (left) skates with the puck as Colorado's Samuel Girard defends in Game 7 on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Joe Pavelski returns, inspires Sharks in Game 7 win

AP

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - Joe Pavelski was positioned just a few feet away from the spot where he was bleeding from his head on the ice just over two weeks ago when he did what he has done so often in his brilliant career. Pavelski got his stick on a shot that he redirected into the net to give the San Jose Sharks a Game 7 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Sharks got their captain back and are moving on to the Western Conference final.

Pavelski made a triumphant return from a gruesome head injury by posting a goal and an assist in the first period that helped send the Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

“I got to watch these guys play for six games. They gave a lot of motivation for me,” Pavelski said. “They were there for me. I wanted to come out and give them a good game as well. There wasn’t going to be one guy who won this game and there wasn’t. It was a big group effort out there.”

But no one was more important than Pavelski, who inspired the crowd and carried his team to another Game 7 victory after the epic comeback in the first round against Vegas following his injury. He scored the first goal and assisted on Tomas Hertl’s goal as the Sharks advanced to their fourth conference final this decade.

“He played unbelievable for a guy that missed playoff action for two weeks,” teammate Logan Couture said. “To have the injuries that he has, coming back, and set up a goal, scored a goal. I wish I could tell you what he’s gone through from seeing it firsthand. You wouldn’t believe that he’s playing right now, let’s just say that. He played unbelievable.”

Joonas Donskoi ended a 39-game goal drought, while Martin Jones made 14 of his 27 saves in the third period for the Sharks.

San Jose will now play St. Louis in a conference final matchup between two successful teams seeking their first championship. Game 1 is Saturday night in San Jose.

Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost scored for the Avalanche, who were trying to make their first conference final since 2002.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Blues players congratulate Pat Maroon (center) after his Game 7-winning goal in double overtime against the Stars on Tuesday in St Louis.
Pat Maroon's double-overtime goal lifts Blues past Stars
Pat Maroon always imagined becoming a hometown hero. The 31-year-old St. Louis native got to live out that fantasy Tuesday night. Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binningto...
Flavien Prat reacts while riding Country House after winning the Kentucky Derby on Sunday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Country House will not run in the Preakness Stakes due to an illness.
Kentucky Derby winner Country House out of Preakness due to illness
After being declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, Country House will not run in the Preakness because of illness, ending any chance of a Triple Crown attempt this year.
Japan's Rikako Ikee holds up her gold medal after winning the women's 50-meter freestyle final during the swimming competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta last August.
Rikako Ikee opens official website and says leukemia treatment 'proceeding smoothly'
Star Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee announced the opening of her official website on Wednesday, providing one of the most substantial updates to her status since she was diagnosed with leukemia earli...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

San Jose's Joonas Donskoi (left) skates with the puck as Colorado's Samuel Girard defends in Game 7 on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , ,