Kenta Maeda avoids loss as Dodgers fall against Padres

Kenta Maeda exited with his team trailing on Sunday but avoided taking a loss despite the Los Angeles Dodgers suffering an 8-5 walk-off defeat against the San Diego Padres.

Maeda yielded four runs on three walks and three hits, including an early home run to Franmil Reyes. The Japanese starter left the mound after six innings with the Dodgers down 4-3 at Petco Park.

The visitors went ahead on Chris Taylor’s two-run homer in the eighth inning, but Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (2-1) got into a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and gave up a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam to Hunter Renfroe.

“It’s too bad. All the batters I walked scored,” Maeda said. “Giving up four runs on three hits, there are some regrettable points where I could have done a little better.”

Maeda is 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA in seven starts this season.

Renfroe didn’t even have to follow the flight of the ball to know it was gone, driven into the balcony on the third level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. He raised his arms, dropped his bat, pointed to the Padres’ dugout and began his trot. He was doused with two coolers of water by jubilant teammates as he crossed the plate.

“I had to go back and watch what I did, too. I didn’t know where the ball went. I didn’t even look at it,” Renfroe said.

The Padres appeared headed for their third straight one-run loss to the Dodgers — San Diego had an early lead in all three games — before Renfroe homered on a 93 mph (150 kph) cutter.

“It’s incredible. You can’t say how it feels unless you’ve done it,” Renfroe said. “This is my second walkoff home run and there’s nothing like it in this world. You can hit a home run in the first inning, second inning, it’s nothing compared to a walkoff, in this situation against the Dodgers.”

There were thousands of Dodgers fans in the sellout crowd of 44,473, but Padres fans finally got to cheer at the end.

The Padres started the winning rally with three straight singles off Jansen (2-1), who was trying for his third save in three games. Eric Hosmer hit a leadoff single to left and Manuel Margot and Wil Myers followed with bunt singles. Jansen struck out Greg Garcia and got rookie Francisco Mejia to pop up before Renfroe’s slam.

“That’s as fun a one we’ve had at any point in time in the last couple of years for sure,” manager Andy Green said. “That’s a big win. He’s a tough guy to come back against. That’s a tremendous swing from Hunter. It seems like every time he pinch hits with the bases loaded, he does something like that. He loves those moments.”

Myers’ perfectly placed bunt rolled to a hole at shortstop as the Dodgers’ defense broke down.

“It was just miscommunication,” Jansen said. “A situation like that, you’ve just got to go for one out. Stuff’s going to happen, and you’ve just got to get out of it. It’s obviously a tough situation, no outs, based loaded. I fought until the end, just one bad pitch cost me the game.

“If that’s the way they have to beat me, I’ll take that. It’s a compliment for me. Two perfect bunts; that’s how they beat me,” Jansen said.

Margot bunted on his own and Myers’ bunt was called for, “to try to see if we could force them off the mound a little bit; see what kind of reaction they had to Manny’s bunt,” Green said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said third baseman Justin Turner thought Jansen could get the ball. “Kenley didn’t really make an effort right there,” Roberts said. “Doesn’t really matter whose ball it was, we didn’t make the play.

“We were a couple strikes away from closing this thing out,” Roberts said. “With Renfroe off the bench, we didn’t execute again. Made a mistake at the big part of the plate and a guy that’s got that kind of power can put a charge into it. Once he got Garcia, then you get Mejia, I really liked our chances.”

Cubs 13, Cardinals 5

In Chicago, Kris Bryant hit his fourth career grand slam in the Cubs’ six-run eighth inning and the Chicago pounded St. Louis for its season-high seventh consecutive victory.

Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs, helping the Cubs leapfrog the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. Ben Zobrist had two hits and made two nice plays in left field as Chicago completed a three-game sweep.

Since opening the season with eight losses in 11 games, the Cubs have won 16 of 20.

Paul DeJong and Marcell Ozuna homered in the ninth for St. Louis, which lost its season-high fourth straight. Adam Wainwright (3-3) was pulled after his first three batters reached safely in the sixth.

Brewers 3, Mets 2

In Milwaukee, Christian Yelich homered in his return to the lineup and Zach Davies pitched into the eighth inning as the Brewers completed a three-game sweep of New York.

Yelich, the NL MVP, was back in the starting lineup after missing five consecutive games with low back soreness. He hit a two-run homer off Jason Vargas (1-2) that caromed off the third deck in right and gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Phillies 7, Nationals 1

In Philadelphia, Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings and Rhys Hoskins drove in a pair of runs to lead Philadelphia past Washington.

Cesar Hernandez added two doubles for the NL East-leading Phillies, who have won six of nine.

Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 7

In Denver, Raimel Tapia hit a tying, bases-loaded triple and scored the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth inning, and Colorado beat Arizona.

Giants 6, Reds 5

In Cincinnati, Brandon Crawford delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning to help San Francisco erase a four-run first-inning deficit.

Crawford’s two-run shot lifted the Giants after the Reds homered on three straight pitches by starter Jeff Samardzija in the first.

Braves 3, Marlins 1 (10)

In Miami, Ender Inciarte faked a bunt and instead slapped an opposite-field RBI double down the line to break a 10th-inning tie, and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep.

Nick Markakis’ home run gave Atlanta a lead in the seventh, but the Marlins tied it with three consecutive singles in the eighth off Josh Tomlin (1-0).

Pirates 5, Athletics 3 (13)

In Pittsburgh, Starling Marte hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 13th inning, rallying the Pirates past Oakland after the Athletics scored twice in the top of the inning.

Cole Tucker started Pittsburgh’s comeback with a one-out single off Fernando Rodney (0-2). Jung Ho-kang walked and Adam Frazier drove in Tucker with a single before Marte drilled a ball out to center.

Astros 10, Angels 4

In Monterrey, Mexico, Alex Bregman hit a grand slam, his third homer during a two-game series in Mexico, and Houston blew out Los Angeles for the second straight day.

The Astros, who won 14-2 on Saturday, hit eight home runs in front of pro-Houston crowds at Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey. On Sunday, Carlos Correa had a two-run homer in the second inning and Michael Brantley hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

Bregman greeted Cam Bedrosian, who relieved starter Matt Harvey with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, by blasting a 2-0 fastball to the batter’s eye in center field. Harvey (1-3) was charged with five runs on five hits.

Justin Verlander (5-1) allowed homers in each of the first two innings but rebounded with four scoreless frames. He was lifted with one out in the seventh after Jonathan Lucroy took him deep for the second time.

Yankees 4, Twins 1 (8)

In New York, Domingo German kept delivering on a wet, raw afternoon, tying for the major league lead with his sixth win as the Yankees stopped Minnesota.

Red Sox 9, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in Boston’s seven-run eighth inning.

Mitch Moreland went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Eduardo Nunez each had an RBI single as Boston won for the sixth time in seven games to move within a game of .500 at 17-18.

Tigers 5, Royals 2 (10)

In Detroit, Brandon Dixon hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Tigers over Kansas City.

Nicholas Castellanos started the 10th with an infield single off Ian Kennedy (0-1), and after Miguel Cabrera popped out, Niko Goodrum reached on another infield hit. Ronny Rodriguez struck out, and then Dixon hit a 1-2 curveball over the fence in right-center field for his first career walk-off homer.

Mariners 10, Indians 0

In Cleveland, rookie Erik Swanson didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning and got his first win, Jay Bruce blasted a grand slam and Seattle snapped a six-game losing streak.

Making his fourth career start, Swanson (1-3) lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth when Cleveland’s Jose Ramírez doubled.

Swanson was pulled after six innings and 106 pitches. Brendon Brennan, Mike Wright and Zac Rosscup completed the combined two-hitter.

Rangers 10, Blue Jays 2

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor and Asdrubal Cabrera each homered and combined for seven RBIs, and the Rangers rolled past Toronto.

Drew Smyly came off the injured list to hold Toronto to one run and two hits in four innings in his first game since April 19. He had been sidelined with mid-arm nerve tightness.

Rays at Orioles — ppd.