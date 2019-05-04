Celtics honor legend John Havlieck with moment of silence before playoff game

The Boston Celtics honored Hall of Famer John Havlicek before their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, observing a moment of silence beforehand and then showing a highlight video during the first commercial break.

The Celtics also wore black warmup T-shirts bearing Havlicek’s No. 17.

The leading scorer in the history of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise, Havlicek died last week at the age of 79. For the Celtics’ first game back in Boston since then, the team placed remembrance books in the concourse so fans could add their memories.