Masahiro Tanaka shelled as Yankees' win streak ends

Tommy La Stella and Kole Calhoun hit two-run home runs in the fifth inning, David Fletcher drove in a career-high five and the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 11-5 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

La Stella hit his seventh homer, breaking a tie with Mike Trout and Calhoun for the team lead as Los Angeles ended the Yankees’ six-game winning streak. La Stella had never hit more than five homers in a season.

“It gave us life for sure,” Fletcher said of his teammates’ home runs in the fifth inning. “Kole’s tied the game and from there we felt like we were definitely back in it and had some momentum going.”

Fletcher had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth and a three-run triple in the seventh, when the Angels took control with five runs.

“It was very needed,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “The energy had been really good in the clubhouse, in the dugout. Guys had their spirits up.

“The first half of the game today, I sensed they were a little bit down, but once we got two runs to start, it kind of picked up right where it had been the last few days.”

Gio Urshela homered for the Yankees and Masahiro Tanaka (2-2) cruised through four before getting rocked in the fifth. It was the first career loss for Tanaka against the Angels in seven starts after entering with a 1.59 ERA against them.

Tanaka gave up six runs (five earned) and six hits over 5⅔ innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

After DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single in the third and Urshela’s first home run with the Yankees in the fourth, New York made it 4-0 in the fifth with a run on Justin Anderson’s wild pitch and another on Gleyber Torres’ single.

The Angels got a single from Jonathan Lucroy to lead off the fifth, followed by La Stella’s home run to right-center. Luis Rengifo singled with one out, his first major league hit, and Calhoun followed with a home run, his sixth.

“It was just basically bad execution,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I just couldn’t hit my spot and they didn’t miss it.”

Tanaka walked two in the sixth before being replaced by Jonathan Holder, who allowed Fletcher’s single.

Stephen Tarpley and Joe Harvey combined to walk four and allow five runs to the Angels in the seventh. It’s New York’s ninth loss after leading this season.

The Angels earned a needed victory after losing nine of 10. Trout walked twice and had a single, going 2-for-12 in the series with seven walks.

Los Angeles starter Trevor Cahill gave up four runs and six hits over four-plus innings with four walks. Right-hander Noe Ramirez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings.

Gary Sanchez threw out Trout on a steal attempt in fourth, Sanchez’s first caught stealing of the season.

Mariners 14, Rangers 2

In Seattle, Marco Gonzales became the first pitcher to reach five wins this season and the Mariners chased Texas’ Taylor Hearn in the first inning of his major league debut.

Gonzales (5-0) matched his career high with nine strikeouts, allowed six hits and didn’t walk a batter in seven scoreless innings, another flawless start for Seattle’s No. 1 pitcher.

The Mariners remained patient while Hearn (0-1) struggled to find the strike zone. Called up from Triple-A Nashville, the left-hander walked the first batter on four pitches, then issued two more walks to load the bases.

Tim Beckham’s grounder to third brought in Seattle’s first run, and Ryon Healy drove a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner for a 4-0 lead.

Dodgers 2, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Los Angeles spoiled Jon Lester’s return to the Cubs’ rotation by scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly, beating Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

Lester (1-1), who spent 16 days on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, allowed one run on four hits in five innings.

Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Zack Greinke and two relievers allowed five hits as Arizona completed a four-game sweep of the Pirates.

It was the second shutout of the season for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 15-11 and moved into a tie for first place in the NL West. It was Arizona’s second consecutive four-game sweep in Pittsburgh and 10th straight win overall at PNC Park.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked one scoreless inning.

Red Sox 7, Tigers 3

In Boston, Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer, Rick Porcello got his first win of the season and the Red Sox pounded Detroit.

Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts had two doubles apiece for the Red Sox, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run double as the hosts had a season-high seven extra-base hits.

Marlins 3, Phillies 1 (10)

In Philadelphia, Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to lift Miami past the hosts.

Indians 2, Astros 1

In Houston, Trevor Bauer threw eight strong innings, Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers homered off Gerrit Cole and Cleveland edged the Astros.

Reds 4, Braves 2

In Cincinnati, reliever David Hernandez struck out three straight with the bases loaded and Eugenio Suarez drove in three as the Reds prevailed over Atlanta in a rain-delayed victory.