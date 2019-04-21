Akira Sone poses with her medal after capturing her second straight Japan women's national judo championship on Sunday in Yokohama. | KYODO

More Sports / Judo

Teen judoka Akira Sone captures second straight national women's title

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - Akira Sone remained on course for her dream of progressing toward an Olympic gold medal on Sunday as she captured her second straight Japan women’s national judo championship.

The 18-year-old Sone, the reigning Asian Games heavyweight champion, had her back to the wall after receiving the first two “shido” warnings but hung on to beat over-78-kg world champion Sara Asahina on penalties, when Asahina received her third warning in extra time.

“Looking forward to this year’s world championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, my goal is to qualify for the Olympics and win a gold medal. I’m going to keep doing my best to achieve that,” said Sone, who needed to beat Asahina in the semifinals last year.

“I thought I might have to beat her again, and I’m so glad I was able to do that,” she added.

A year ago, Sone became the first judoka to win the championship in her tournament debut and its second-youngest champion.

“When I was penalized, I thought to myself, ‘You knew this was not going to be easy,’ ” Sone said. “It was my fault to receive the warnings, but I was able to gut it out and hang on.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Manny Pacquiao speaks during Saturday's weigh-in for RIZIN 15 in Tokyo.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao attends RIZIN event in support of fellow Filipino Fritz Biagtan
Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, who signed a "promotional contract" with Japan's RIZIN Fighting Federation earlier this month, made an in-ring appearance during Sunday's event at Yokohama Arena...
Twelve-year-old Rikuto Tamai competes during the national indoor diving championships at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. The junior high school student became Japan's youngest national champion.
Rikuto Tamai becomes Japan's youngest indoor diving champion
Although it will not earn him a berth at the world championships, 12-year-old Rikuto Tamai announced his name as one to watch on Sunday after winning Japan's indoor diving championship. ...
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates with the puck during the second period of Game 6 during the team's series against the Jets on Saturday in St. Louis.
Blues beat Jets in Game 6 to reach next round
Jaden Schwartz knew there would be a silver lining during his struggles in the regular season. The St. Louis forward found it the last two games of the first round of the playoffs. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akira Sone poses with her medal after capturing her second straight Japan women's national judo championship on Sunday in Yokohama. | KYODO

,