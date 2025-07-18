Small- and medium-sized firms (SMEs) like Mitsuwa Electric that form the backbone of Japan's economy have weathered many storms over the decades, and company president Yuji Miyazaki is hopeful they will also withstand U.S. President Donald Trump.

As part of a campaign against friend and foe, the U.S. president has threatened 25% tariffs on imports of Japanese goods from Aug. 1, having already imposed tough levies on its vehicles, steel and aluminum.

However, Miyazaki said that he was confident.