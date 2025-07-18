A memorial was held in the city of Kyoto on Friday for victims of a deadly arson attack on Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio six years ago.

"United as one, we will continue to create our works together," Hideaki Hatta, president and CEO of the anime production company known as KyoAni, said in a statement.

Some 150 people including bereaved relatives and employees attended the ceremony at the former site of the studio, offering silent prayers.

"I believe you are still making animations even in the sky," a bereaved parent whose daughter was killed in the attack said in a memorial speech. "They must be cheerful, enjoyable and wonderful pieces," the parent added. "I will never forget you."

In his speech, Hatta noted that the company has created seven animated films and four television anime series in the past six years. "We want to continue creating works that we can be proud of," he said.

The arson attack occurred on July 18, 2019, leaving 36 people dead and 32 others injured.

Shinji Aoba, the 47-year-old attacker, was sentenced to death by the Kyoto District Court in January 2024. He appealed the ruling, but withdrew his challenge in January this year, making his death sentence final.

The defense has filed a petition with the Osaka High Court to nullify the withdrawal of the appeal, claiming that a death penalty should not be finalized due to a "temporary impulse."

Last year, KyoAni and the bereaved families set up a monument in honor of the 36 victims at a park in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, where the company is headquartered.

The company also plans to build a memorial monument at the former site of its No. 1 studio that will not be open to the public.