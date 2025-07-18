Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen, China's Li Haotong, England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and American Harris English shot four-under-par 67s to share the British Open first-round lead at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was one stroke adrift, and Rory McIlroy scrambled to a 70 after a rollercoaster round in which he bogeyed the first hole and fought back to three under before fading on the back nine.

After early sunshine on the Dunluce Links, heavy rain and wind made conditions difficult for the players.