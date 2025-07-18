Seven & I Holdings remains a buyout target in the eyes of some investors, who say new suitors may emerge unless the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores turns around its business after fending off Alimentation Couche-Tard’s unsolicited ¥6.77 trillion ($45.8 billion) takeover approach.

"If the stock price drops significantly, there might be a possibility of tender offers or hostile takeovers,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management, an investor in Japanese stocks.

While Seven & I shares are higher than they were before Couche-Tard’s interest became public in August 2024, they fell after the proposal was withdrawn this week and are down by more than a fifth this year. Newly appointed CEO Stephen Dacus is under pressure to convince stakeholders that sweeping reforms will deliver, especially in the U.S. and Japan, where inflation and weak demand are weighing on profits.