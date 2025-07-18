A Japanese government official called on China to expand a program allowing certain mainland investors to put more money abroad, citing "strong enthusiasm” for Japanese stocks.

"I’d like to request that China continue to move forward with its financial opening to the rest of the world,” Satoru Shibata, an adviser to the Financial Services Agency on China issues, said at a forum in Tokyo Friday, according to prepared remarks.

Local demand for Japanese shares means that "a further expansion of the quota is necessary,” he said, adding that the views are his own.