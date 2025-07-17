Misa Kimura was still a student from Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, when she visited Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood for the first time. It felt like stepping into a dream.
“Every kind of clothing or accessory was just there on Takeshita Street,” recalls Kimura, now 34. “It was like, ‘Oh, I saw this on TV! I saw this in a magazine!’ Everything was shiny and sparkling — I loved all of it.”
These days, she’s working a few blocks from that same street, helping turn a very specific corner of Japanese pop into an exportable art form. As the main producer for Kawaii Lab, a project by entertainment agency Asobisystem that is officially stylized in all caps and with a period at the end, Kimura is leading an idol experiment with global ambitions.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.