Misa Kimura was still a student from Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, when she visited Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood for the first time. It felt like stepping into a dream.

“Every kind of clothing or accessory was just there on Takeshita Street,” recalls Kimura, now 34. “It was like, ‘Oh, I saw this on TV! I saw this in a magazine!’ Everything was shiny and sparkling — I loved all of it.”

These days, she’s working a few blocks from that same street, helping turn a very specific corner of Japanese pop into an exportable art form. As the main producer for Kawaii Lab, a project by entertainment agency Asobisystem that is officially stylized in all caps and with a period at the end, Kimura is leading an idol experiment with global ambitions.