The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin region, Hokuriku region and southern Tohoku region, the Meteorological Agency announced Friday.

This leaves the northern Tohoku region as the only area in Japan where the rainy season has not ended.

Compared to an average year, the rainy season ended a day earlier in the Kanto-Koshin region, five days earlier in Hokuriku and six days earlier in southern Tohoku.

The season ended in Kanto-Koshin on the same day as last year, 13 days earlier in Hokuriku and 14 days earlier in southern Tohoku.

Areas from southern Tohoku to the Kyushu region are expected to see extremely hot days next week, with the mercury likely hitting 35 degrees Celsius or more, as the high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean is forecast to extend near Japan.

The weather agency is calling on people to take measures to prevent heatstroke.

Translated by The Japan Times