While the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party did not submit an op-ed in the lead-up to this Sunday’s Upper House election, the LDP submitted the following statement. Please note that this is a statement from the LDP as a whole, not a manuscript or personal message from the party leader.

This Sunday’s Upper House election is a crucial one that will determine the future course of our nation.

At present, the global economy is increasingly uncertain due to the tariff policies of the United States, and the international community is growing more unstable due to the escalating situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

In such a precarious environment — where not even a moment of negligence can be afforded — if we become preoccupied only with immediate issues and pursue shortsighted, populist policies, we risk leaving serious problems for Japan’s future.

Precisely because we live in an unpredictable era, we must face the current realities with sincerity and engage in honest politics. Will we pass the burden on to future generations just for short-term gain or will we firmly build a “present” that looks toward the future?

As a responsible political party, we are determined to consistently pursue policies that are accountable to future generations.

The Liberal Democratic Party

