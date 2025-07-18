With rice shortages hitting vulnerable people especially hard ahead of Sunday's Upper House election, nonprofit groups are emphasizing the need for political leadership capable of taking effective measures against poverty.

Food banks are struggling to secure rice and other food items to distribute to people in need as inflation has put a dent in donations.

With measures to fight inflation high on the agenda in the Upper House election, food bank officials are calling for steps to tackle poverty amid growing economic gaps and a rising number of people having difficulties making ends meet.