With several stunning upsets in the first few days of what has so far been an utterly captivating Nagoya Basho, it’s not surprising that another significant bit of news mostly slipped under the radar.

On Monday, the Japan Sumo Association announced details of a special event to be held in October to mark the organization’s centenary.

Dubbed the “Centennial Tournament — Ancient and Modern Sumo” the event, which takes place at Tokyo’s Kokugikan, will feature a number of rarely seen ceremonies.