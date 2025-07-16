Tokyo is a leading market for tech talent alongside Beijing, the San Francisco Bay Area, Bengaluru, Paris, New York and Dublin, according to a newly released global ranking.

Colliers, an investment management and professional services firm, studied more than 200 global markets, drawing on job posts, access to venture capital (VC) and the available talent pool to score and rank global and regional tech markets, culminating in its report Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025.

In the global rankings, Tokyo placed 10th, behind Dublin and ahead of Washington. In the Asia-Pacific rankings, it took third behind Beijing and Bengaluru.