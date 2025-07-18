In a world where video game sales are almost all digital , why go back to brick-and-mortar stores? Merchandise.

Japanese video game publishers are increasingly listening to investors demanding they leverage their treasure trove of intellectual property into tangible goods that avid fans are only too happy to snap up.

Nintendo jumped into the fray early, opening its flagship store in New York’s Rockefeller Center in 2005, but the Kyoto-based gaming giant would not open a store in its home country until 2019 in Tokyo, 2022 in Osaka and 2023 in Kyoto. A new outlet in Fukuoka is expected to open this year.