Women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the presence and use of the prohibited substance hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ).
The substance, a diuretic, was detected in a sample collected from the Kenyan athlete on March 14, the AIU said in a statement on Thursday.
"Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification, however, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing," said AIU Head Brett Clothier.
