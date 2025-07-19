Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated the two nations could reach a "good” trade deal while signaling the process may take more time.

"A good deal is more important than a rushed deal,” Bessent said following a meeting with Ishiba in Tokyo. "A mutually beneficial trade agreement between the United States and Japan remains within the realm of possibility.”

"I look forward to continuing formal talks in the future,” Bessent said in a post on X.