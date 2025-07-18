Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the biggest government shake-up since Russia’s full-scale invasion as the country faces a pressing need to find more money for its defense following failed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed as the new premier in a Cabinet stacked with presidential loyalists, many with experience of working with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Svyrydenko helped broker a landmark minerals deal with Washington earlier this year.

Ukrainian lawmakers approved Svyrydenko’s nomination and will vote on the entire Cabinet overhaul later on Thursday.