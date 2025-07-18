The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives early on Friday passed President Donald Trump's $9 billion funding cut to public media and foreign aid, sending it to the White House to be signed into law.

The chamber voted 216 to 213 in favor of the funding cut package, altered by the Senate this week to exclude cuts of about $400 million in funds for the global PEPFAR HIV/AIDS prevention program.

Only two House Republicans voted against the cut, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania and Mike Turner from Ohio, along with Democrats.