Mayu Ushida, an Upper House election candidate for the Democratic Party for the People, was driving home after she finished stumping on the evening of June 6 in Tokyo when she realized someone was tailing her.

She slowed down a couple of times to let the car pass, but it kept tailing her. When she stopped by the side of the road, the other car did too. It took her about half an hour to lose the mystery driver.

“It was scary. I kept wondering how far this person was going to follow me, and whether I’d be able to shake the driver off. I was horrified,” Ushida said Tuesday, recalling the incident.