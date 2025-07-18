British media has hailed England's great escape in the quarterfinals of Women's Euro 2025 after the Lionesses battled from two goals down to beat Sweden in a surreal penalty shootout and keep their title defense alive.

The Zurich shootout featured 14 penalties before England prevailed 3-2, with Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton emerging as the unlikely hero having been thrust into the spotlight in her first major tournament.

"Beautiful craziness!" trumpeted the Daily Mail, while The Sun led with "Cats With Nine Lives" and The Times declared "Hannah Hampton the England hero in ridiculous penalty shootout".