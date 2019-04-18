Choo powers Rangers past Angels with tiebreaking triple

Choo Shin-soo sat on opening day and wasn’t happy about not being in rookie Texas manager Chris Woodward’s first lineup.

The only All-Star for the Rangers in 2018 said he still thought of himself as an everyday player. The 36-year-old from South Korea has been showing it, too.

Choo delivered a tiebreaking two-run triple while reaching base his first three times from the leadoff spot, and the Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.

“I think after that happened I think good for me, good for Woody,” said Choo, referring to a 30-minute conversation they had that day in late March. “You know each other better. So now we have more respect. Better communication.”

Texas closer Jose Leclerc earned his fifth save in six chances despite loading the bases with no outs with a two-run lead in the ninth, capped by hitting Mike Trout with a pitch.

The right-hander got a called third strike on Justin Bour that led to Bour’s ejection before an RBI fielder’s choice by Andrelton Simmons, who drove in two runs. Brian Goodwin was called out on a check swing strikeout to end the game.

Lance Lynn (2-1) won his second straight decision in the right-hander’s first season with the Rangers, allowing 10 baserunners (seven hits, three walks) but just two runs in 5⅔ innings.

Choo’s go-ahead liner into the right field corner ended Matt Harvey’s night with one out in the fifth after the right-hander had allowed one unearned run on one hit through four innings. Choo is hitting .400 in 13 games since starting 1-for-10. Harvey fell to 0-2.

Athletics 2, Astros 1

In Oakland, Frankie Montas pitched into the seventh inning to stop Houston’s 10-game winning streak, Matt Chapman homered for the third time in six games and the Athletics beat the Astros.

Royals 4, White Sox 3 (10)

In Chicago, Hunter Dozier led off the 10th with a tiebreaking homer against Nate Jones (0-1).

Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

In New York, Brett Gardner belted a grand slam off Ryan Brasier in the seventh for his 100th career home run.

Indians 1, Mariners 0

In Seattle, Carlos Carrasco rebounded from one of his worst starts with 12 strikeouts and Jake Bauers hit a solo homer for Cleveland.

In Other Games

Rays 8, Orioles 1

Nationals 9, Giants 6

Cubs 6, Marlins 0

Twins 4, Blue Jays 1

Cardinals 6, Brewers 3

Phillies 3, Mets 2

Dodgers 3, Reds 2

Pirates 3, Tigers 2 (10)

Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2 (10)