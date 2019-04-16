Hurricanes rout Capitals in first home playoff game in 10 years

The Carolina Hurricanes waited 10 long years to finally bring the playoffs back to town. They almost seemed determined to cram a decade’s worth of goals and hits into one game.

Rookie forward Warren Foegele had two goals and an assist, Dougie Hamilton also scored twice and the Hurricanes routed the Washington Capitals 5-0 on Monday night in their first home playoff game since 2009.

“We were relentless. We just kept going at them,” Hamilton said. “The crowd was unbelievable. It was one of the loudest buildings I’ve ever played in, and just so fun.”

Petr Mrazek earned his fourth career postseason shutout. Brock McGinn had a late goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal each had two assists.

The rapid-fire Hurricanes outshot Washington 45-18 to cut the defending Stanley Cup champions’ lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Playing with just 10 forwards after losing two to injuries in the first period, Carolina effectively rolled with three lines the rest of the way and fed off an amped-up crowd releasing 10 years of pent-up frustration with every hit.

The result: Carolina’s most lopsided postseason victory since a 5-0 win over Edmonton in Game 2 of the 2006 Stanley Cup final.

“Absolutely electric,” captain Justin Williams said.

Mrazek finished with 18 saves in his fifth career playoff victory — the last four have been shutouts.

Braden Holtby stopped 40 shots for Washington, which had its six-game postseason winning streak snapped. The Capitals were shut out in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“We just stopped playing,” Washington captain Alex Ovechkin said. “We can’t play like that if we want to win. We’re better than that.”

Washington won all four regular-season meetings with its longtime division rival — first in the old Southeast, now in the Metropolitan — before winning the first two games of this series on home ice.

The first postseason game in Raleigh since 2009 — when Carolina was swept by Pittsburgh in the Eastern Conference final — was a physical, borderline violent affair, headlined by Ovechkin’s first career playoff fight, one that sent Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov’s head crashing onto the ice and knocked him out of the game.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said he didn’t have an update on his 19-year-old forward.

“I thought we were engaged from the start, and we were physical,” Foegele said. “We all battled together. All 20 guys battled hard. … (Svechnikov is) our brother, and we stand up for each other. We knew we needed to get this win, not just for us, but for him.”

Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 3

In Toronto, Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the playoffs and set up another as the hosts beat Boston to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal.

Andreas Johnsson, also with a goal and an assist, and Trevor Moore provided the rest of the offense for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 34 saves.

David Krejci and Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots.

Less than an hour before puck drop, the Maple Leafs learned center Nazem Kadri had been suspended for the rest of the series for his vicious cross-check to the head of Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk in the third period of Game 2.

Avalanche 6, Flames 2

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon scored twice in the first period and set up newly signed rookie Cale Makar’s first NHL goal in his debut as Colorado routed Calgary to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Matt Nieto added a short-handed goal, and Mikko Rantanen and Erik Johnson also scored for the wild-card Avalanche, who built a 6-1 lead early in the third period and finished with 56 shots. Philipp Grubauer was credited with 27 saves.

MacKinnon had two power-play goals. But the goal of the night was turned in by Makar, the 20-year-old defenseman who was signed Sunday and jumped into Colorado’s postseason lineup two days after his college season ended when Massachusetts lost in the Frozen Four championship game.

Makar, who grew up a Flames fan in Calgary, was the fourth overall draft pick by the Avalanche in 2017.

It didn’t take long for him to make a big impact. He scored on his first NHL shot as his parents celebrated in the stands.

Sam Bennett and TJ Brodie scored for the Flames, the top seed in the Western Conference. Game 4 is Wednesday night in Denver.

Predators 3, Stars 2

In Dallas, Mikael Granlund scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line with 8:19 left and Nashville, after blowing a two-goal lead, beat the Stars for a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference series.

Granlund, acquired in a trade with Minnesota in late February, got the puck from Dante Fabbro after Kyle Turris won a faceoff against Stars captain Jamie Benn.

Rocco Grimaldi scored in his second game in a row for the Predators, and Filip Forsberg had a perfectly timed play for a goal. Pekka Rinne made 40 saves.

Tyler Seguin and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Stars.

After three consecutive one-goal games, Game 4 is Wednesday night in Dallas.