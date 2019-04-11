Josh Bailey's OT goal propels Islanders past Penguins in playoff opener

Josh Bailey didn’t have much time to think when he saw the puck on the side of the crease after Mathew Barzal’s try hit the left goalpost in overtime. Bailey just swooped in and knocked it into the net to send the New York Islanders home with a win.

Bailey scored at 4:39 of the extra period and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

“It just happened so quick,” Bailey said. “I wasn’t sure. It didn’t lay very flat for me. I was just trying to whack it and hope it went in. … A crucial game. There’s still a long way to go, but a good win for us.”

Barzal had brought the puck into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 break, faked in front to draw Matt Murray out and sent the backhand shot that bounced off the left post. He was initially upset with himself at missing the opportunity before he saw Bailey come up and put it in.

“I see the puck laying there and I was just obviously (angry), I thought the chance had ended,” Barzal said. “And I see Bails come in and swoop in and bury it. I was obviously super happy to see that. Awesome for him. First game and that’s nice for the confidence.”

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson and Nick Leddy also scored for New York, which was opening a postseason series at home for the first time in 31 years. Robin Lehner stopped 41 shots.

Game 2 is Friday night back at the Nassau Coliseum.

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Schultz also scored for the Penguins. Murray finished with 29 saves.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “It wasn’t perfect out there by any stretch, but I thought we played hard.”

Tom Kuhnhackl, who had a goal in the opening minute of the game waved off for offside, nearly won it for the Islanders 1:12 into the extra period as he crashed into Murray and the puck crossed the goal line — but not before the net came loose. The no-goal was confirmed after a review.

The Islanders led three times in regulation with the Penguins managing to tie it each time.

“We just stayed to it,” New York coach Barry Trotz said. “I liked our composure on the bench. There were a lot of twists and turns to that game. … (We) didn’t flinch at all.”

Leddy gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead with 7:25 left in the third as he sent a long shot from left point at the blue line that knuckled past Murray.

With Murray pulled for an extra skater, Schultz fired a one-timer from the left circle inside the left post with 1:29 left.

Bailey had a chance at the winner for New York in the closing seconds, but his shot hit the right post. He was glad it didn’t end up being a costly miss.

“I was afraid I was going to have to see that in my nightmares for a while,” Bailey said. “Yeah, a little bit of redemption. Just happy to get the win.”

Malkin tied it 2-2 on a power play with 6:19 left in the middle period as his shot from the inside edge of the right circle deflected off Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech’s stick and up past Lehner.

The raucous crowd that was chanting “Let’s Go Islanders!” from before the teams came out for pregame warmups, roared when the Islanders stepped on the ice and booed loudly when the Penguins followed. They got loud again in the minutes before the teams emerged from their dressing rooms for the start of the game.

Pittsburgh outshot New York 17-12 in the first period, but the Islanders led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 3

In Tampa, Seth Jones scored the go-ahead goal on the power play to cap Columbus’ three-goal third period, and the Blue Jackets rallied to beat the Lightning in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Jones made it 4-3 from the slot with 5:55 to play as Columbus erased a 3-0 deficit after the Lightning scored three times in the opening period.

The Lightning, who matched the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most wins in a regular season with 62, got first-period goals from Alex Killorn, Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

Stars 3, Predators 2

In Nashville, rookie Miro Heiskanen scored two goals in his first postseason game, and Dallas defeated the hosts to take a 1-0 series lead.

Heiskanen became the eighth rookie teenage defenseman in NHL history to score a goal in their first career playoff game and the first since Adam Larsson with New Jersey on May 1, 2012, against Philadelphia, according to NHL Stats. He also became the third-youngest with a multi-goal game and the youngest in franchise history with a postseason goal at 19 years, 266 days.

Mats Zuccarello also scored, helping Dallas continue its success from the regular season in Nashville, where the Stars won twice.

Roman Josi and P.K. Subban each scored for Nashville.

Blues 2, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, Tyler Bozak netted the winning goal with 2:05 left in the third period to lift St. Louis in the series opener.

Pat Maroon sent a backhand pass from behind the net out to Bozak in the slot, and Bozak’s quick shot went by Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck for the go-ahead goal.

David Perron also scored for the Blues early in the third, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves.

Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

In San Jose, Joe Pavelski took a puck off his chin to score the opening goal and the Sharks raced past Vegas in Game 1.

Brent Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Evander Kane added goals in a wild second period that featured heavy hitting, a parade to the penalty box and the high intensity expected in a series between two franchises that have become fierce rivals in just two seasons.

Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal and Martin Jones made 24 saves to get San Jose started off right in this series heading into Game 2 on Friday night.

Mark Stone scored both goals for the Golden Knights, who struggled to generate much offense at all against a Sharks team that has appeared to shake off a late-season slide in time for the postseason. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.