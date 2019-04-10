Soccer

Japan to play El Salvador in Copa America warmup

Kyodo

The Japanese men’s national team will play an international friendly against El Salvador on June 9, the Japan Football Association announced Wednesday.

Japan, ranked No. 26 in the world, will face No. 71 El Salvador for the first time.

The match at Hitomebore Stadium Miyagi in northeastern Japan will be the Samurai Blue’s final match before competing at the Copa America in Brazil, where they will play as an invited nation.

Hajime Moriyasu’s squad will also play Trinidad and Tobago at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture on June 5.

Japan will make its second guest appearance at the South American continental tournament running from June 14 to July 7.

Japan has been drawn against two-time defending champion Chile, Uruguay and Ecuador in Group C.

