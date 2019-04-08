Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks to 60th win of season

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in a perfect position to put the Bucks’ 60-win season in perspective.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Khris Middleton added 21 to send Milwaukee to a methodical 115-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, giving the Bucks 60 wins for the first time since 1981.

“Six years ago, my first year here, we won 15 games,” said Antetokounmpo, who was a 19-year-old rookie in 2013-14. “Now, we have four times that amount. It’s big. Our goal coming into the season was to get 60 wins. You definitely have to appreciate it because it’s pretty special.

“Now, we have to refocus and look forward to the playoffs,” he added.

The Bucks, who have clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference, led from the outset as the Hawks rested leading scorers John Collins and Trae Young.

Milwaukee led 85-72 entering the final period, but Atlanta pulled to 101-98 on a drive by DeAndre’ Bembry with 3:28 left.

Middleton countered with consecutive 3-pointers and Antetokounmpo connected from beyond the arc to put Milwaukee up 110-98.

“It was great for them to close it,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached Atlanta to 60 wins in 2014-15. “Khris has a knack for hitting those big shots and it’s great of Giannis to see a 3 go down to kind of finish the night. Those two guys are special. It makes a big difference.”

Alex Len had a career-high 33 points for Atlanta, including a career-best six 3-pointers.

“I was wide open. I was surprised,” Len said. “After I made like three or four, they were still letting me shoot. All the power to my teammates. They found me on open shots and I knocked them down.”

Warriors 131, Clippers 104

In Oakland, California, Steve Kerr sure would like to properly thank the loyal fans at Oracle Arena one more time. In June. With another championship in hand.

“Hopefully we’ll have another send-off in a grander manner,” Kerr said.

Soaking in the franchise’s nostalgia of yesteryear, Stephen Curry scored 27 points and helped Golden State clinch the Western Conference’s top seed with a win in its final regular-season game at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant added 16 points and seven assists, making six of seven field goals, as the Warriors players opted to honor the past by sporting the throwback white “We Believe” jerseys worn during the 2007 playoff run that snapped a 12-year postseason drought.

“These jerseys hold a special place in Warriors’ fans hearts and this organization and the history of this organization,” Draymond Green said.

A banner commemorating 47 years at Oracle was unveiled afterward and it will move across the bay to hang inside the new Chase Center in San Francisco where the Warriors will play next season.

In Other Games

Mavericks 129, Grizzlies 127 (OT)

Rockets 149, Suns 113

Nets 108, Pacers 96

Thunder 132, Timberwolves 126

Spurs 112, Cavaliers 90

Raptors 117, Heat 109 (OT)

Hornets 104, Pistons 91

Magic 116, Celtics 108

Knicks 113, Wizards 110

Pelicans 133, Kings 129

Lakers 113, Jazz 109

Trail Blazers 115, Nuggets 108