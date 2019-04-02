Yankees minor leaguer Gosuke Kato called up to Triple-A

Gosuke Kato has been promoted to Triple-A for the first time since signing a minor league contract with the New York Yankees in 2013.

The 24-year-old second baseman is expected to play for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, when the farm team starts its season Thursday.

Kato, who moved to the United States as a young child, was selected by the Yankees in the second round of the 2013 draft.

He played his first season of Double-A ball last year with the Trenton Thunder, where he hit .229 with five home runs and 35 RBIs in 118 games.