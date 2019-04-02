Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau moves the puck against Los Angeles' Sean Walker in the first period on Monday night at Staples Center. Jake Roth / USA TODAY / VIA | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Flames torch Kings for 50th win

AP

LOS ANGELES - Derek Ryan scored twice, Mark Jankowski had a goal and two assists and the playoff-bound Calgary Flames defeated the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Monday night.

Sam Bennett, Johnny Gaudreau, James Neal and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who reached 50 wins for the second time in franchise history. David Rittich made 23 saves.

Calgary clinched the Pacific Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs Sunday with a 5-3 win at San Jose.

Jonathan Quick was removed in the third period after allowing seven goals on 25 shots. Dustin Brown scored for the Kings, and Anze Kopitar had an assist in his 1,000th game.

Gaudreau put the Flames up 3-2 at 6:46 of the second period with a sharp-angle shot into the far corner. He has one goal and four assists during a four-game point streak.

Neal scored 13 seconds into the third for a 4-2 lead, and Ryan got his second goal at 2:33. Mangiapane made it 6-2 at 8:30.

Jets 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

In Chicago, Kevin Hayes scored at 3:38 of overtime as Winnipeg defeated the Blackhawks to snap a three-game slide and move into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

Golden Knights 3, Oilers 1

In Las Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault notched his sixth game-winning goal and the Golden Knights topped Edmonton.

Blues 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)

In St. Louis, Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in a shootout and the Blues slowed Colorado’s playoff push with a victory over the Avalanche.

In Other Games

Panthers 5, Capitals 3

Devils 4, Rangers 2

Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1

Lightning 5, Senators 2

