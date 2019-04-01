Ferrari miscues allow Lewis Hamilton to capture Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton profited from Ferrari’s latest failure and won a dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The race looked likely to finish as a Ferrari 1-2 for Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. But Vettel cracked under the pressure of Hamilton’s attack with less than 20 laps left and span out of contention.

In a dramatic twist, race leader Leclerc’s engine started losing power with less than 10 laps left, allowing Hamilton to shred a 10-second deficit and secure a 1-2 Mercedes finish as Valtteri Bottas passed Leclerc with three laps to go.

A despondent Leclerc thought he was going to become the third-youngest winner of an F1 race, but instead just held on to third place on another bitterly disappointing day for Ferrari.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen placed fourth with Vettel in fifth.

Leclerc was lucky to finish third — only doing so because the safety car came out near the end after the Renaults of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg went off track.

Under safety car rules drivers must hold position. Verstappen could not attack and missed out on a second straight podium, following his third-place finish at the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago behind Hamilton and Bottas.

Leclerc picked up a bonus point for posting the fastest lap. But Ferrari knows the third and fifth spots were simply not good enough, after fourth and fifth in Australia.

Heading into the Chinese GP in two weeks’ time, Ferrari has to find a way to stop throwing away points.

Hamilton’s 74th career win earned him a hug from former England and Manchester United star David Beckham. But the five-time F1 champion acknowledged this one came with a touch of good fortune.

That’s why Hamilton was quick to commiserate with Leclerc, climbing out of his car and sprinting over to him.

“That was extremely unfortunate for Charles, he drove a great race,” Hamilton said. “He had done enough to win. We were definitely lucky today, but you have to take things as they come.”

Ferrari had placed 1-2 in all three practice sessions and all three sections of qualifying. But in the past two seasons, the proud Italian manufacturer has made countless errors, and again the team’s reliability issues seem a big issue.

“It was not our day,” Leclerc said, containing his frustration admirably. “Of course I’m extremely disappointed.”