Auburn upsets North Carolina, reaches Elite Eight

The euphoria of reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in 33 years had already worn off and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was left to arrange his bravest smile on his face.

His trigger-happy Tigers were moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

They were doing it without their most versatile player.

Behind yet another 3-point barrage, No. 5 seed Auburn overcame a slow start to roar past top-seeded North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Region semifinals Friday night. But the victory came only after sophomore forward Chuma Okeke, who already had scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, sustained a gruesome injury to his left knee in the closing minutes of the game.

“It’s a bittersweet accomplishment because of Chuma getting hurt,” Pearl conceded. “In a game full of guys that have a chance to play at the next level, I thought he was the best player.”

Yet he didn’t do it alone. And that should give the Tigers (29-9), who matched the 1998-99 team for most wins in school history, some confidence as they aim for their first Final Four.

Malik Dunbar finished with 13 points, Bryce Brown and Danjel Purifoy scored 12 apiece, and Jared Harper scored nine while dishing out 11 assists in Auburn’s latest takedown of college hoops royalty.

It was Kansas last week. It was North Carolina on Friday night. It will be Kentucky next.

“Three games away. That’s the bottom line,” said Brown, the catalyst of a team that rained in 17 3-pointers against the Tar Heels. “I want to lead my guys to a national championship.”

Leading scorer Cameron Johnson wound up going 4 of 11 from the floor and scoring 15 points.

Kentucky 62, Houston 58

In Kansas City, Tyler Herro and No. 2 seed Kentucky are advancing to the Elite Eight.

Herro poured in 19 points, including the go-ahead 3 with 25.8 seconds left and two clinching free throws to help the Wildcats beat third-seeded Houston in the Midwest Region.

P.J. Washington returned from an injury to score 16 points for the Wildcats, while Armoni Brooks had 20 points.

EAST REGIONAL

Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73

In Washington, Zion Williamson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett had 18 and a career-high 11 assists, and Tre Jones added 22 points and eight assists, helping No. 1 overall seed Duke avoid an NCAA Tournament upset and edge No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech.

Michigan St. 80, LSU 63

In Washington, Michigan State has advanced to the East Region final.

The Spartans beat LSU for a 10th trip to the Elite Eight under Tom Izzo. Aaron Henry had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the second-seeded Spartans.