Columbus' Brandon Dubinsky (left) vies for the puck with Montreal's Jordan Weal in the first period on Thursday night. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Blue Jackets back in playoff position with win over Canadiens

AP

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Trailing Montreal by two points in the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets desperately needed a win over the Canadiens to keep their playoff hopes alive. A disappointing start turned into a decisive victory that got them back on the right side of the Eastern Division wild-card line.

The Blue Jackets spent the first 10 minutes of the game out of sorts and trying to get a single shot off. The goals started coming in the second period, and Columbus cruised to a 6-2 win over Montreal on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets, winners of three straight, moved into a tie with the Canadiens for the second Eastern Division wild card, and they hold the tie-breaker, so will hold onto that spot for now. Carolina, which lost to Washington on Thursday, is one point ahead in the first slot.

“We’re just trying to keep our foot on the gas,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky had 28 saves for the Blue Jackets. David Savard, Artemi Panarin, Riley Nash and Brandon Dubinsky also scored.

Capitals 3, Hurricanes 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Nic Dowd scored on a deflection with 4:56 remaining and Washington clinched a playoff berth by edging the hosts.

Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana also scored and Braden Holtby made 24 saves to help the defending Stanley Cup champions reach the 100-point mark for the fifth straight season and wrap up their 11th spot in the playoffs in 12 years.

Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes.

Blackhawks 5, Sharks 4

In San Jose, Alex DeBrincat scored twice to reach the 40-goal mark and Chicago handed the Sharks their seventh straight loss.

Connor Murphy, Jonathan Toews and Chris Kunitz also scored to give the Blackhawks just their second win in the past six games.

In Other Games

Islanders 5, Jets 4

Stars 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

Red Wings 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Panthers 5, Senators 2

Canucks 3, Kings 2 (SO)

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Russian makes $16 million offer to help keep boxing in 2020 Olympics
A Russian official has offered to clear the International Boxing Association's $16 million debt if the IOC keeps the sport in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Umar Kremlev, an AIBA executive...
Hiromasa Fujimori
Medley swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori fails drug test: source
Hiromasa Fujimori, who placed fourth in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the Rio Olympics, has tested positive for a prohibited substance, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.
ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong (wearing a yellow tie), fighter Shinya Aoki (standing right of Sityodtong) and other fighters pose for photos at a news conference on Thursday night. ONE will host its first-ever event in Japan on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
ONE Championship gears up for first-ever event in Japan
Three days before its first-ever event in Japan, the fast-growing ONE Championship fighting organization held a gorgeous news conference at a luxury Tokyo hotel on Thursday night. Indica...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Columbus' Brandon Dubinsky (left) vies for the puck with Montreal's Jordan Weal in the first period on Thursday night. | AP

,