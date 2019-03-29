Blue Jackets back in playoff position with win over Canadiens

Trailing Montreal by two points in the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets desperately needed a win over the Canadiens to keep their playoff hopes alive. A disappointing start turned into a decisive victory that got them back on the right side of the Eastern Division wild-card line.

The Blue Jackets spent the first 10 minutes of the game out of sorts and trying to get a single shot off. The goals started coming in the second period, and Columbus cruised to a 6-2 win over Montreal on Thursday night.

The Blue Jackets, winners of three straight, moved into a tie with the Canadiens for the second Eastern Division wild card, and they hold the tie-breaker, so will hold onto that spot for now. Carolina, which lost to Washington on Thursday, is one point ahead in the first slot.

“We’re just trying to keep our foot on the gas,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky had 28 saves for the Blue Jackets. David Savard, Artemi Panarin, Riley Nash and Brandon Dubinsky also scored.

Capitals 3, Hurricanes 2

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Nic Dowd scored on a deflection with 4:56 remaining and Washington clinched a playoff berth by edging the hosts.

Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana also scored and Braden Holtby made 24 saves to help the defending Stanley Cup champions reach the 100-point mark for the fifth straight season and wrap up their 11th spot in the playoffs in 12 years.

Warren Foegele and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes.

Blackhawks 5, Sharks 4

In San Jose, Alex DeBrincat scored twice to reach the 40-goal mark and Chicago handed the Sharks their seventh straight loss.

Connor Murphy, Jonathan Toews and Chris Kunitz also scored to give the Blackhawks just their second win in the past six games.

In Other Games

Islanders 5, Jets 4

Stars 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

Red Wings 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Panthers 5, Senators 2

Canucks 3, Kings 2 (SO)