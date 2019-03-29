More Sports / Boxing

Russian makes $16 million offer to help keep boxing in 2020 Olympics

AP

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - A Russian official has offered to clear the International Boxing Association’s $16 million debt if the IOC keeps the sport in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Umar Kremlev, an AIBA executive committee member, made the offer in a letter to senior IOC officials overseeing an investigation into the embattled Lausanne-based boxing body.

The Russian boxing federation released extracts as the International Olympic Committee executive board discussed the ongoing AIBA inquiry. Issues include elected president Gafur Rakhimov, who American authorities say is an international heroin trafficker.

The IOC said the board will consider the final inquiry report on May 22.

“I am ready to close all the debts of AIBA in full, so long as our favorite sport remains in the Olympic program,” Kremlev wrote.

AIBA said Wednesday it has “significant debts of over $16 million” and needs Olympic revenue to survive.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Columbus' Brandon Dubinsky (left) vies for the puck with Montreal's Jordan Weal in the first period on Thursday night.
Blue Jackets back in playoff position with win over Canadiens
Trailing Montreal by two points in the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets desperately needed a win over the Canadiens to keep their playoff hopes alive. A disappointing start turned into a dec...
Hiromasa Fujimori
Medley swimmer Hiromasa Fujimori fails drug test: source
Hiromasa Fujimori, who placed fourth in the men's 200-meter individual medley at the Rio Olympics, has tested positive for a prohibited substance, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.
ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong (wearing a yellow tie), fighter Shinya Aoki (standing right of Sityodtong) and other fighters pose for photos at a news conference on Thursday night. ONE will host its first-ever event in Japan on Sunday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
ONE Championship gears up for first-ever event in Japan
Three days before its first-ever event in Japan, the fast-growing ONE Championship fighting organization held a gorgeous news conference at a luxury Tokyo hotel on Thursday night. Indica...

, , , , ,