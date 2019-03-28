Mets, ace Jacob deGrom agree to $137.5 million, five-year deal

National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets have agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract, a deal that includes $52.5 million deferred into the 2030s.

New York and deGrom had agreed in January to a $17 million, one-year deal, and he was on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. The deal announced Monday guarantees an additional $120.5 million over four seasons and includes a team option for 2024 that if exercised would raise the total to $170 million over six years, including $67.5 million in deferred payments.

DeGrom’s new deal calls for a $10 million signing bonus, half due on Jan. 2 and the other half on Jan. 4, 2021. He gets a $7 million salary this season, $23 million in 2020, $33.5 million each in 2021 and 2022 and $30.5 million in 2023. The Mets have a $32.5 million option for 2024.

DeGrom’s contract provides for $12 million of his 2020 salary to be deferred, $13.5 million of 2021, $15 million of 2022, $12 million of 2023 and, if the option is exercised, $15 million of 2024. The deferred money is payable on July 1 in the 15th year after it was earned, making the first deferred payment due in 2035 and the option year money due in 2039.

DeGrom has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season and become a free agent. He also gets the ability to block being traded, and he receives a hotel suite on road trips.

A right-hander who turns 31 in June, deGrom had a 1.70 ERA last year yet went 10-9 on a Mets team that finished 77-85. He allowed three runs or fewer in 29 consecutive starts to close the season, but the Mets were 11-18 in those games.

DeGrom is 55-41 with a 2.67 ERA in five big league seasons. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen represented the two-time All-Star as co-head of CAA Baseball before the team hired him last year.

“Jacob has proven that he is one of the best pitchers in baseball and we are excited that he is part of the short-term and long-term future of this organization,” Van Wagenen said in statement.

New York reached the deal with deGrom following an agreement between Chris Sale and Boston announced Saturday that adds $145 million from 2020-24 and raised the total for the left-hander to $160 million over six years. Sale, who turns 30 this weekend, has been an All-Star the past seven years and would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

In other MLB news, good but unexceptional veterans must realize teams find them less valuable in the age of analytics, commissioner Rob Manfred maintained ahead of season openers.

Players have expressed anger following the second straight slow free-agent market, one that saw record deals for top stars and plummeting prices for many journeymen.

“Obviously what the clubs are saying, the Bryce Harpers, the Mike Trouts, these free agents, Manny Machado, they have tremendous value,” Manfred said Wednesday.

Then he cited the example of a 33-year-old player with a 1 Wins Above Replacement last season.

“That price has been disappointing for some players, but that’s the market,” Manfred said. “What we’ve said to the players is look, if that’s your issue, you’ve got to tell us. That’s a distribution issue. That means some guys are getting too much. Some guys are getting too little. We’re largely agnostic on that one.”

Manfred was interviewed by New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay during a breakfast at The Paley Center for Media. Manfred said front offices have transformed since the days when general managers made decisions based on numbers in the Baseball Register.

“Now all these clubs have algorithms that you pump in how they perform, what their ages (are), and it tells you on a predictive basis what you’re going to get from that player,” Manfred said. “Players will say to you, I’ve served my six years, right? I’m entitled in free agency to get a multiyear contract at X level. The fact of the matter is, what the club is saying is I’m not paying for you for what you did the last six years, I want to see what I’m going to get going forward. You’re not going to be able to change that.”

Players have since 1976 been able to become free agents after six years of major league service. They are eligible for salary arbitration after about 2⅔ years of service.

“The single biggest feature of our economic system that allows small-market clubs to compete is the six-year reserve period,” Manfred said. “With the exception of salary arbitration wins and losses, their cost is fairly predictable, right? So that allows those small markets to compete. You start shaving those reserve years, what’s happened in other sports, when they’ve moved down the free-agency year, they’ve gone to a cap in order to preserve competitive balance. Our union has always been opposed to a cap.”

Manfred rejects claims by the players’ association that jettisoning veterans in favor of rebuilding is tantamount to not trying to win.

“Tanking is my least favorite word in the English language,” he said. “They know analytically to go out and sign a $15 million a year free agent, that may give them one or two more wins, it’s just not worth the investment for those one or two wins. That player is not going to make a difference. They’re better off taking that money holding on to it and paying the group that they’re bringing along as they start to mature.”

On the offseason’s other big labor topic, Manfred remains intent on pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that would require pitchers to face at least three batters or end a half inning.

“We think less pitching changes makes the game shorter and forcing the pitcher to at least pitch to three increases the likelihood that the hitter may have an outcome that produces action in the game,” he said.

Players refused to accept that change for 2019, but baseball’s collective bargaining agreement gives management the right to unilaterally alter playing rules with one year of advance notice.