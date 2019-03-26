Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic makes a move to the basket against the Nets in the first half on Monday in Portland. | TROY WAYRYNEN / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Blazers lose center Jusuf Nurkic to gruesome leg injury in playoff-clinching, 2OT win over Nets

PORTLAND, OREGON - Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and 16 rebounds before suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the second overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 148-144 on Monday night.

Nurkic was hurt when his leg bent awkwardly as he battled for an offensive rebound. His leg was immobilized and he was removed on a stretcher while surrounded by members of both teams.

The Blazers pulled out the game without him to clinch a playoff berth, but the loss of its starting center having his best season could be devastating for a Portland team already playing without injured guard CJ McCollum.

