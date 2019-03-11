Ryoyu Kobayashi holds up a Japanese flag after clinching the men's ski jumping World Cup title on Sunday in Oslo.

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ryoyu Kobayashi breaks European lock on men's World Cup title

OSLO - Ryoyu Kobayashi made history on Sunday by becoming the first non-European to win the men’s ski jumping World Cup overall title.

Kobayashi finished fifth in the large hill event in Oslo, but nevertheless built an unassailable lead — 500 points over second-place Kamil Stoch of Poland — in the standings with five individual events left on this season’s calendar.

“This is the biggest (feat) for me personally. It might be even bigger than (winning) the Olympics,” said Kobayashi, who has accumulated 1,665 points and 11 wins over the season so far.

The 22-year-old began the day with a 475-point lead over two-time overall World Cup champion Stoch. By finishing 13th, Stoch was eliminated from contention for a second-straight overall title.

It has been a breakout season for Kobayashi, who swept the prestigious Four Hills tournament and placed fourth at the recent Nordic world championships. In January, he equaled the all-time ski jumping World Cup record of six consecutive wins.

Previously Kazuyoshi Funaki’s second overall in 1998 was the best result by a Japanese athlete in the men’s ski jumping World Cup, which was first held in 1980. Noriaki Kasai ended the season third overall twice, in 1993 and 1999.

“It’s amazing that he clinched the overall title so quickly,” said Kasai, who also serves as Kobayashi’s coach.

“I hope his win shines a spotlight on ski jumping. I want to give young jumpers a chance to perform in front of a large home crowd,” he said.

Kobayashi is from Iwate Prefecture, one of the areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake. He achieved the feat on the eighth anniversary of the quake and tsunami-triggered nuclear disaster, a day he said he will never forget.

“This day brings both happy news and sad memories, but I want it to be a day for people in Iwate to be optimistic about the future,” he said.

“I remember the hotel (in Niigata where he was staying during the junior national championships) shook really hard. When I look back on myself from eight years ago, I think I’ve come really far.”

On Sunday, Kobayashi had jumps of 127 and 126 meters for a total of 250.1 points, while victory went to Norway’s Robert Johansson, who had 262.0 points with leaps of 127 and 129.5 meters.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Kobayashi said of his overall triumph. “I’ll probably feel the excitement when the season ends. I’ve been consistent with my podium finishes and it’s been a good season.”

While Sara Takanashi has won the women’s overall crown in four of the women’s circuit’s seven seasons, no Japanese man has finished better than runner up.

A year ago at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Kobayashi was seventh in the normal hill and 10th in the large hill. But this season, he earned his first World Cup victory by capturing the large hill event in Ruka, Finland, in November.

Last month, he became the sixth ski jumper to record 11 World Cup wins in a season.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Mizuki Tanimoto smiles after finishing 11th at the Nagoya Women's Marathon on Sunday at Nagoya Dome. Tanimoto was one of five Japanese runners to qualify for the Marathon Grand Championship, which will serve as a qualifier for Tokyo 2020.
Five Japanese runners qualify for MGC through Nagoya Women's Marathon
Namibian runner Helalia Johannes on Sunday won the Nagoya Women's Marathon, a race through which five Japanese punched their tickets for this fall's Marathon Grand Championship, which will serve...
Yuto Totsuka competes in the men's halfpipe finals at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday in Mammoth, California. Totsuka finished first with a top run of 95.75 points.
Snowboarder Yuto Totsuka wins men's halfpipe gold at World Cup finals
Yuto Totsuka overcame challenging weather conditions at Mammoth Mountain in California to win the men's snowboard halfpipe finals at the World Cup season finale on Saturday. Totsuka, a s...
Naomi Osaka hits a shot against Kristina Mladenovic during their match at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday in Indian Wells, California.
Naomi Osaka gets revenge against Kristina Mladenovic at Indian Wells
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka launched her title defense at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in a grudge match against Kristina Mladenovic on Saturday. Osaka, whose second straight Grand S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi holds up a Japanese flag after clinching the men's ski jumping World Cup title on Sunday in Oslo. Ryoyu Kobayashi competes in a ski jumping World Cup large hill event on Sunday in Oslo. The 22-year-old became the first non-European skiier to win the overall title after finishing in fifth, 500 points above his nearest rival. | KYODO

, ,