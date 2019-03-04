Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Fighters' Kotaro Kiyomiya fractures wrist ahead of second season

Kyodo

Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters teenage slugger Kotaro Kiyomiya has sustained a fracture to his right wrist ahead of the upcoming season, the Pacific League club said Monday.

The 19-year-old first baseman received the diagnosis after undergoing an examination at a hospital in Tokyo. He withdrew Sunday from the Fighters’ preseason game against the Yokohama BayStars due to wrist pain following an injury in the offseason.

Kiyomiya, who was Nippon Ham’s top pick in the 2017 draft, has also pulled out of Atsunori Inaba’s squad for Japan’s friendlies against Mexico this weekend. He had been named to the national team for the first time.

In his rookie season with the Fighters last year, Kiyomiya had a .200 batting average with seven home runs, 18 RBIs and 32 hits over 53 games. He also started that season late after being hospitalized in March due to an inflamed peritoneum.

He hit a two-run home run during a preseason game against the BayStars on Saturday in his campaign to earn a regular spot on the top team. The Fighters open their regular season against the Orix Buffaloes on March 29 at Sapporo Dome.

Kiyomiya was the most sought-after player in the 2017 amateur draft after hitting 111 home runs as a high school player — a total touted as an unofficial Japan record.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitches against the White Sox during the second inning of a spring training game at Sloan Park on Sunday.
Cubs hurler Yu Darvish confident after second spring training start
Yu Darvish, whose first season pitching for the Chicago Cubs was blighted by injury, was brimming with confidence after his second spring training start on Sunday. "It's the best stuff in...
The Eagles' Takahiro Norimoto has led the Pacific League in strikeouts in each of the past five seasons.
Eagles' Takahiro Norimoto leads NPB group chasing Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano
Tomoyuki Sugano is the best pitcher in Japanese baseball. The Yomiuri Giants ace has won the past two Sawamura Awards, hasn't posted an ERA higher 2.14 (or an fielding independent pitchi...
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka has no issues with pitch clock in first outing of spring
Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka got along just fine with baseball's new 20-second pitch clock in his first spring training start. Tanaka is one of the majors' slowest workers, but h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fighters first baseman Kotaro Kiyomiya reacts after fouling a ball during a preseason game against the BayStars on Sunday in Sapporo. The Fighters on Monday announced that the 19-year-old has been diagnosed with a wrist fracture. | KYODO

,