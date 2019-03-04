Rugby

Amanaki Lelei Mafi called up to Japan's Rugby World Cup camp amid assault proceedings

Kyodo

Amanaki Lelei Mafi, who is undergoing criminal proceedings for assault, has been called up to Japan’s extended Rugby World Cup training camp, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

The No. 8, who was charged with intent to injure former Melbourne Rebels teammate Lopeti Timani in New Zealand, last July, will join the squad for practice in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

Mafi had been banned from team activities by his Top League side NTT Communications Shining Arcs after the incident with Timani following a Rebels match against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

He was cleared for league play by the Shining Arcs in November since the proceedings in New Zealand, to which Mafi has pleaded not guilty, are expected to continue for some time following the postponement of the trial, according to the JRFU.

After complying with the punishment doled out by the Shining Arcs, such as temporary home confinement, it was judged Mafi had adequately reflected on his behavior and earned the call-up. The JRFU said they will revisit the decision once progress is made in the legal proceedings.

In November, Mafi released a letter of apology through the Shining Arcs explaining the incident and saying he intended to make efforts to regain the trust of fans and those involved.

The 29-year-old Tonga-born Hanazono University graduate made four appearances for Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, including in the team’s shock 34-32 win over South Africa.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Sunwolves prop Pauliasi Manu runs with the ball during the team's win over the Chiefs on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Sunwolves continue to make gains
The history of Super Rugby has clearly shown that new teams joining the competition face a long, hard initiation. The Perth-based Western Force came along in 2006 with high hopes, solid ...
The Sunwolves' Gerhard van den Heever runs to score a try during the team's 30-15 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Sunwolves' dogged adherence to plan was key component of stunning win over Chiefs
It is often said that rugby is not rocket science, and the Sunwolves' famous win over the Chiefs on Saturday — regarded by many as one of the biggest upsets in the history of Super Rugby &...
Sunwolves prop Hiroshi Yamashita runs with the ball against the Chiefs in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Saturday.
Sunwolves storm past Chiefs for first road win in franchise history
The Sunwolves claimed their first-ever road win in Super Rugby when they beat the two-time champion Chiefs 30-15 in a third-round match on Saturday. The Sunwolves were winless in 24 away matches...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Amanaki Lelei Mafi, seen playing for the Shining Arcs in January during the Top League Cup, will join Japan's national team training camp in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture. | KYODO

, , ,