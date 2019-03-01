Harden drops 58 on Heat as Rockets rally for victory

After scoring 58 points, James Harden pointed to the Houston Rockets’ defense and team effort.

Harden also had 10 assists and seven rebounds and the Rockets overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Miami Heat 121-118 on Thursday night.

He fell three points short of his career high set at New York on Jan. 23, and had the most points ever against the Heat — breaking Willie Burton’s mark of 53 for Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 1994.

“We get the stat sheet at the end of the game, and I saw he had 58,” Rivers said. “All of us were like, ‘He had that many points?’ We had no idea he had that many points. That’s a lot of points. He was incredible.”

Harden made 8 of 18 3-pointers and was 16 of 32 overall from the field and 18 of 18 on free throws.

Rivers scored 17 points, and Chris Paul and Gary Clark each had 14 to help Houston win its fourth straight game.

Kelly Olynyk and Goran Dragic both scored 21 points for Miami.

Magic 103, Warriors 96

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Terrence Ross added 16 points and the hosts rallied in the final three minutes to beat Golden State.

A night after they were stunned in Miami by Dwyane Wade’s buzzer-beater, the Warriors blew an 11-point lead in the fourth and lost for the fourth time in six games.

Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 33 points, but was only 1-for-6 in the fourth.

In Other Games

Jazz 111, Nuggets 104

Pacers 122, Timberwolves 115

76ers 108, Thunder 104

Cavaliers 125, Knicks 118