Houston's James Harden goes up for a shot against Miami's Justise Winslow and Bam Adebayo on Thursday night. | TROY TAORMINA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

Harden drops 58 on Heat as Rockets rally for victory

AP

HOUSTON - After scoring 58 points, James Harden pointed to the Houston Rockets’ defense and team effort.

Harden also had 10 assists and seven rebounds and the Rockets overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Miami Heat 121-118 on Thursday night.

He fell three points short of his career high set at New York on Jan. 23, and had the most points ever against the Heat — breaking Willie Burton’s mark of 53 for Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 1994.

“We get the stat sheet at the end of the game, and I saw he had 58,” Rivers said. “All of us were like, ‘He had that many points?’ We had no idea he had that many points. That’s a lot of points. He was incredible.”

Harden made 8 of 18 3-pointers and was 16 of 32 overall from the field and 18 of 18 on free throws.

Rivers scored 17 points, and Chris Paul and Gary Clark each had 14 to help Houston win its fourth straight game.

Kelly Olynyk and Goran Dragic both scored 21 points for Miami.

Magic 103, Warriors 96

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Terrence Ross added 16 points and the hosts rallied in the final three minutes to beat Golden State.

A night after they were stunned in Miami by Dwyane Wade’s buzzer-beater, the Warriors blew an 11-point lead in the fourth and lost for the fourth time in six games.

Golden State star Stephen Curry scored 33 points, but was only 1-for-6 in the fourth.

In Other Games

Jazz 111, Nuggets 104

Pacers 122, Timberwolves 115

76ers 108, Thunder 104

Cavaliers 125, Knicks 118

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura drives on Pacific's Jeremiah Bailey in the first half on Thursday night in Stockton, California.
Gonzaga, Hachimura win 19th in a row
A renewed focus on defense helped Gonzaga get back to the No. 1 ranking it held for three weeks earlier this season. Brandon Clarke, one of the anchors of that defense, is determined to ...
Veteran shooting guard Naoto Tsuji (center) and other national team players toast to celebrate their FIBA World Cup berth on Monday at a hotel in Narita, Chiba Prefecture.
Akatsuki Five journey from agony to ecstasy
The Akatsuki Five players were beaming on Sunday after they accomplished their feat, booking a ticket to this summer's FIBA World Cup. But just one year ago, they were in complete agony. Japa...
Phoenix's Mikal Bridges goes up for a shot against Miami's Hassan Whiteside in the first half on Monday night.
Suns beat Heat to end 17-game losing streak
Devin Booker came into his final matchup against Dwyane Wade looking to be the next player on the list of those who have snared a retirement-season jersey from the Miami star. Turns out,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Houston's James Harden goes up for a shot against Miami's Justise Winslow and Bam Adebayo on Thursday night. | TROY TAORMINA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,