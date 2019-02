J. League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima announced Tuesday that 18-year-old youth team midfielder Ryonosuke Ohori is transferring to Portuguese first-division club Portimonense.

Ohori, who has not played for Sanfrecce’s senior side, will initially join Portimonense’s under-23 team, the J. League first-division club said.

“I hope to showcase my dribbling and shooting skills and break into the senior team as soon as possible,” Ohori said in a statement through Sanfrecce.

A Hiroshima native, Ohori has represented Japan at the under-17 level.

He will join current senior national goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda at Portimonense. The club was also home to Samurai Blue playmaker Shoya Nakajima prior to his transfer to Qatar’s Al-Duhail earlier this month.