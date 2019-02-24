More Sports / Gymnastics

Hidetaka Miyachi wins high bar at Individual Apparatus World Cup event

Kyodo

Japan’s Hidetaka Miyachi won the high bar title Sunday at an artistic gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup event, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Miyachi earned 14.733 points in the finals at Melbourne Arena, scoring the same as 2012 London Olympic gold medalist Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands. But he scored 0.3 higher than Zonderland in execution points to top the eight-man field.

Eight individual apparatus World Cup tournaments held between last November and March 2020 will serve as qualifiers for the Olympics. The highest-ranked gymnast on each apparatus can book tickets for Tokyo based on each athlete’s three highest results in the series.

A total of 14 artistic gymnastics events will be contested at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, 2020. Japan is guaranteed one male and one female athlete as the host country.

